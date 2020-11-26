Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $749.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $96,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $458,800. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

