CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

