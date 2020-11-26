CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 18,656 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $557,659.56.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,793,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CarGurus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

