Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $128.00

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.00, but opened at $124.00. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 4,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.65. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Peter Page acquired 20,000 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.