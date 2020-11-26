Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,823,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 118.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 124.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of CTLT opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

