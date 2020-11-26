Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.