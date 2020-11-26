Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

