Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7,977.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $240,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

