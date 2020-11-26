China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

CGHLY stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

