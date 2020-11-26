China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

