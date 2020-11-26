China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

