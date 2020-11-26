Christopher Jones Buys 38,468 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones purchased 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

LON HSP opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.02.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

