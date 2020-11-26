Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 123,446 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after buying an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

