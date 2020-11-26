Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 13,619 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $303.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.32. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.