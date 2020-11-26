Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 153,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,559,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $150,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 62,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.