Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,597 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $418.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.