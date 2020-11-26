Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 19,076 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

