Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 281,447 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 951.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,447 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NUE opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.