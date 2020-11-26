Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 3,207 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

