Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 34,753 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.