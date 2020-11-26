Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 3,663 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $288.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

