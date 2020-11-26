Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 48,295 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $233.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.