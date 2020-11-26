Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 57,341 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,864,000 after buying an additional 150,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

