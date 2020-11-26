Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,041.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 95,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $137,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

