Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 950.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FMC worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.