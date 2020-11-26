Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 950.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of FMC worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $119.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

