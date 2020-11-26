Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

