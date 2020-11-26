Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 119,884 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,884 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

