Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 14,274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $217.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

