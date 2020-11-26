Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 14,274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 137,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 46,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $217.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.