Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 19,076 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

