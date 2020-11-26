Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,207 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

