Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,309 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.