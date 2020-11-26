Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,688 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in CSX by 145.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

