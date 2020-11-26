Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 46,907 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,907 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

