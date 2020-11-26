Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 530 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,063.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,826.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,733.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

