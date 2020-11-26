Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 5,587 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

