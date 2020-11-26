Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 8,223 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

