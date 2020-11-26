Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 875 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $195.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

