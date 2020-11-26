Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.