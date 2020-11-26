Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,677 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

