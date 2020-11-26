Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.