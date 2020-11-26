Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.02. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

