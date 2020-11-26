Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 90.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 70.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93,321 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 328,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $241.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.02. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

