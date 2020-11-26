Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

