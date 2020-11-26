Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

