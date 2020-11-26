Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

