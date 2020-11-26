Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $508.31 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

