Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $418.47 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

