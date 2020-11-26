Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.53 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,676 shares of company stock worth $9,336,766. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

